Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2033

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are drugs that reduce inflammation, a biological response to injury, infection, or diseases like arthritis. They are categorized into NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, and corticosteroids, such as prednisone, which mimic natural hormones to suppress inflammation. These drugs work by inhibiting the pathways that lead to inflammation, thereby reducing pain, swelling, and other related symptoms.

Beyond NSAIDs and corticosteroids, the global has seen significant development in biologic therapies like tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors, which target specific components of the immune system to manage chronic inflammatory diseases. Immunomodulators, such as methotrexate, are also widely used for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), providing another layer of treatment options.

Rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases drives the global market



The rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, IBD, and psoriasis has emerged as a significant global health concern. Genetic predispositions and heightened immune responses are contributing factors to the increase in autoimmune-related inflammatory disorders. Moreover, advancements in diagnostic technologies and heightened awareness are leading to the identification of more cases, especially among younger populations.

For instance, in September 2024, the University of Queensland published a report emphasizing that rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic and debilitating inflammatory condition, affects 23 million people worldwide, with women being disproportionately affected. The growing incidence of these diseases underscores the urgent need for effective therapeutic interventions to manage inflammation and enhance the quality of life for affected individuals.

Development of targeted biologic therapies creates tremendous opportunities

The development of targeted biologic therapies is revolutionizing the treatment landscape for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, offering more precise and effective solutions. These biologics are engineered to specifically target key components of the immune system, such as cytokines and immune cells, which are critical in the inflammatory process.

For example, in June 2024, the FDA approved VYVGART Hytrulo, a biologic developed by Argenx, for treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). This approval highlights the expanding role of biologics in managing complex inflammatory disorders.

By targeting specific immune pathways, biologics offer greater precision and minimize systemic side effects, a notable advantage over traditional therapies. These benefits are fueling the global market's growth, establishing biologics as a cornerstone of contemporary treatment strategies for chronic inflammatory diseases.

North America leads the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, capturing the largest revenue share due to several critical factors. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of inflammatory diseases, and significant investments in research and development. Strong reimbursement policies further promote the adoption of innovative anti-inflammatory treatments. Moreover, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and increased awareness about chronic inflammatory conditions contribute to North America's dominant position in the market.

Key Highlights



The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was valued at USD 111.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 115.25 billion in 2025 to reach USD 152.78 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on drug class, the global market is categorized into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and corticosteroids. The anti-inflammatory segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on indication, the market is divided into arthritis, anti-inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), respiratory disease, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and others. The arthritis segment is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR.

Based on distribution channels, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online providers. The hospital pharmacies are anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR. North America is the most significant global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market shareholder.





Competitive Players

The key players in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market include Eli Lilly and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.





Recent Developments

In June 2024, AbbVie announced its acquisition of Celsius Therapeutics, Inc., a privately owned biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases. Celsius' leading investigational candidate, CEL383, is a potential first-in-class anti-TREM1 antibody that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Segmentation

By Drug ClassNonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory DrugsCorticosteroidsBiologicsBy IndicationsArthritisPsoriasisRespiratory DiseasesMultiple SclerosisAnti-inflammatory Bowel DiseaseOthers