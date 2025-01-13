Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.9 Magnitude Quake

Tokyo: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan late on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting local authorities to issue a tsunami advisory. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (nearly one yard) after the quake struck off Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region around 21:19 pm (1219 GMT).

