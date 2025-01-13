Sheikh Mohammed Appoints New Acting Director-General For Dubai Municipality

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Dubai on Friday announced the appointment of a new acting director-general for the Dubai Municipality (DM).

Marwan bin Ghalita will be overseeing the DM, in addition to his current duties, said Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Currently the director-general of the Dubai Land Department, Bin Ghalita is a graduate of the government's leadership programme. "He has a good reputation for his communication with the public, facilitating their affairs, and cooperating with other institutions," Sheikh Mohammed said. Thanking two officials Thanking two officials Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed thanked Dawood Abdulrahman AlHajri for "his efforts, work and dedication during the previous years in Dubai Municipality". AlHajri had been the director-general of DM since 2018. The Dubai Ruler also expressed his appreciation for Mattar Al Tayer, who has supervised a number of government institutions in Dubai over the years. Al Tayer previously held leadership positions at a number of government entities, including the DM and the Dubai Land Department. "Today, these institutions are starting a new phase in their service and economic work and are continuing their journey to make Dubai the best city to live in the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.