Sunstate CDL Training Launches Expansive Training And Testing Programs For Aspiring Commercial Drivers

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) With this new initiative, SunState CDL Training seeks to address the growing gap by offering detailed instruction, hands-on driving experience, and official CDL testing.

LaBelle, FL, 13th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , According to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is projected to grow by 5% from 2033 to 2033 , adding approximately 119,000 new jobs. This projected growth highlights the need for accessible, quality training to meet the increasing demand for skilled drivers in logistics and transportation.

“We've incorporated a variety of real-life scenarios to make sure our graduates are prepared for anything they'll face on the job. It's part of our commitment to providing the highest quality training for new drivers.”

In response to the rising demand for qualified commercial drivers, SunState CDL Training has launched a comprehensive lineup of training and testing programs tailored for those pursuing careers in the trucking industry.

A spokesperson for SunState CDL Training shared,“The demand for reliable, professionally trained drivers is more pressing than ever. Our programs are developed to equip trainees not only with technical driving skills but also with a strong understanding of safety and regulatory compliance.”

SunState CDL Training's curriculum is carefully crafted to meet industry standards and to prepare students for the specific responsibilities of commercial driving. Each program includes personalized coaching, on-the-road practice, and scenario-based training that covers the wide range of situations drivers may encounter in real-world conditions.

Additionally, SunState CDL Training offers students the advantage of an accredited CDL testing facility, allowing both training and licensure to be completed in one convenient location. The CDL testing facility is fully compliant with state and federal regulations, offering students a seamless transition from learning to certification.

The spokesperson added,“We also know that efficiency is important for our students, many of whom are eager to begin their careers right away. By providing both training and testing in one place, we're able to streamline the path to a CDL.”

The training programs available through SunState CDL Training feature flexible scheduling and options for personalized, one-on-one coaching. With increased job opportunities and demand for licensed drivers, these programs serve both newcomers to the industry and those looking to enhance or upgrade their skills. Through quality instruction and a focus on student success, SunState is committed to guiding trainees from classroom learning to passing the Florida commercial driver's license practice test and beyond.

The CDL training program in Fort Myers, FL, is a key part of SunState CDL Training's mission to help address the driver shortage and to support a skilled workforce within the trucking sector. With truck driving facilities in Florida like SunState offering both comprehensive training and CDL testing services, aspiring drivers can follow a more efficient path to careers in the transportation industry.

About SunState CDL Training



SunState CDL Training, based in LaBelle, Florida, is a leading provider of commercial driver's license (CDL) training and testing services. With programs that prioritize skill-building, safety, and regulatory compliance, SunState CDL Training aims to meet the evolving needs of the trucking industry. Through high-quality instruction and a convenient, accredited testing facility, SunState CDL Training supports individuals in reaching their professional goals as licensed drivers throughout Florida.

Contact Information

Address: SunState CDL, LaBelle Campus 250 E Cowboy Way LaBelle FL 33935

Phone: (863) 677-7368

Website: