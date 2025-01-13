Delighted Champs To Host Fun-Filled Kite-Making Event In Celebration Of Makar Sankranti

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delighted Champs is thrilled to announce a unique kite-making event in celebration of Makar Sankranti on Monday, January 13th, 2025, designed to foster creativity and festive joy among families with children aged 4 years or older.



Event Details: On January 13th between 4 PM and 5 PM, Maruti Tower at Sector 11, CBD Belapur,



At this event, children's can explore their creativity by making colorful kites as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations.



Participants will receive simple yet straightforward instructions on how to craft stunning, vibrant kites - making this event an exciting way for kids to spend quality time together!



- Fun and Educational (Learn about Traditional Kite Making Methods)

- Enjoy Hands-on Experience (Build and Decorate a Colorful Kite of Your Own); and

- Hands-On Experience



"Delighted Champs is delighted to host this festive event to mark Makar Sankranti," stated Shilpi Thakur, CEO of Delighted Champs. The kite-making workshop provides children with an engaging creative activity while celebrating a festival that brings communities together - we welcome all to come join in this lively and enjoyable celebration!"



Please reserve your place now, and let's create kites that fly high in Makar Sankranti!



Register here:

For further inquiries, contact us through WhatsApp:



Join us for an hour of laughter, creativity, and celebration!



Delighted Champs is a leading provider of educational events and workshops focused on enriching children's creativity and learning experiences. Our mission is to give children and families unique, hands-on experiences that foster creativity, learning and community involvement.

Company :-Delighted Champs

User :- Nilesh D

Email :...

Mobile:- 7987764868

Url :-