Iran Supports '3+3' Format For Peace In South Caucasus
1/13/2025 5:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Security in the South Caucasus should be ensured by the regional
countries without external interventions, Azernews
reports, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail
Baghaei as he said during a press conference held in Tehran
today.
According to him, Iran's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia
are significant, and security in the South Caucasus is of great
importance to Iran.
“Iran utilizes every potential to maintain and enhance security
in this important region. The visit of the Secretary of Iran's
Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, to these two
countries aims to strengthen dialogue between them.
Processes like the '3+3' format can help maintain peace and
stability in the region, and Iran is ready to assist in continuing
this process,” he said.
