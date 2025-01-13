Nylon's Sustainable Transformation: Bio-Based And Recycled Fibers Take Center Stage In Performance Apparel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Nylon in Performance Apparel: A Future Based on Bio-Based and Recycled Materials?" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report "Markets for Nylon in Performance Apparel: A Future Based on Bio-Based and Recycled Materials?" examines the evolving role of nylon in performance apparel, highlighting the increasing adoption of bio-based and recycled materials
Nylon fibre is widely used in a number of performance apparel applications, including protective clothing, sportswear and swimwear, because it boasts several desirable qualities - not least durability, easy washability, quick drying time, shrink resistance, stretch and wrinkle resistance. Notably, the production of recycled nylon is growing and several manufacturers have developed processes for producing nylon fibres from recycled waste. Furthermore, many more processes are in development, and recycled fibres are increasingly being used in the manufacture of high-end fabric and clothing collections.
Aquafil, for example, is processing used carpets and discarded fishing nets to produce Econyl - which has featured in collections from Burberry, and Gucci and The North Face. Also, Aquafil has formed a partnership with Geno to produce 100% renewable bio-based nylon.
BASF is chemically processing used tyres to produce feedstock for the production of its Ultramid Ccycled nylon, and this, in turn, is being used by Fulgar in the manufacture of its Q-Cycle yarn. Samsara Eco has developed an enzymatic recycling method and has formed a partnership with Nilit to construct a textile-to-textile recycling plant in South-East Asia.
Syntetica has developed a novel depolymerisation process, and Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical are looking to commercialise a new chemical recycling process which uses microwave technology. Toray, for its part, has developed a 100% bio-based polyamide 510 variant called Ecodear N510, and it has also developed the world's first 100% bio-based adipic acid made from sugars derived from inedible biomass. Polartec, meanwhile, is using a renewable bio-based nylon fibre called Biolon in the manufacture of a number of its fabrics and membranes.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Nylon 6 and nylon 6.6 compared
PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS OF NYLON IN PERFORMANCE APPAREL
Blends of nylon with other fibres
NYLON FIBRE PRODUCTION, COMPANIES AND BRANDS
Companies and brands Expansions Recycled nylon fibre production
Standards for evaluating recycled nylon Bio-based nylon fibre production Potential for growth in production and consumption of bio-based and recycled nylon
BIO-BASED AND RECYCLED NYLON
Aquafil: Econyl Aquafil and Genomatica (Geno): bio-nylon 6 lululemon and Genomatica (Geno): lower environmental impact bio-based nylon BASF: Ultramid Ccycled Fulgar: Q-Cycle Samsara Eco and Nilit: nylon 6.6 polymer from textile-to-textile recycling Nilit: Sensil Flow Syntetica: depolymerisation Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical: microwave recycling Domo: Nyleo Toray Industries: Ecodear N510 Toray Industries: bio-based adipic acid
Accelerating commercial biomass adipic acid production
NOTABLE RECENT NYLON FABRIC AND GARMENT LAUNCHES
Pertex and Bureo: fabrics made with NetPlus Teijin Frontier: Microft MX hybrid nylon and polyester Aquafil Econyl yarn, Gucci and The North Face: The North Face x Gucci collection Aquafil Econyl yarn and Burberry: ReBurberry Edit Invista: Cordura re/cor RN66 Polartec: Power Shield and Power Stretch Pro fabrics and membranes containing Biolon Invista and Royal Marines Commandos: uniforms made from Cordura Nyco Carhartt and Cordura: Yukon Extremes collection Carrington Textiles: Spartan HT Flex Lite
Companies Featured
Aquafil Burberry Gucci The North Face Geno (Genomatica) BASF Fulgar Samsara Eco Nilit Syntetica Asahi Kasei Microwave Chemical Toray Industries Polartec lululemon Domo Pertex Bureo Teijin Frontier Invista Royal Marines Commandos Carhartt Carrington Textiles
