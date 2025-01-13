Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 13, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading commences on this Monday, January 13, 2025, Brazil's markets are set to react to a series of key domestic and international economic indicators.



Today's economic agenda in Brazil includes the release of the Boletim Focus at 08:25 AM, which provides crucial insights into expectations regarding inflation, interest rates, and growth, influencing both investor sentiment and policy-making.



From the United States, significant data releases include Consumer Inflation Expectations at 11:00 AM and the Budget Balance at 02:00 PM, both of which could impact global market movements due to their implications on U.S. monetary policy and economic health, thereby affecting currency valuations and investment flows into Brazil.



Meanwhile, China's release of New Loans, Exports, Imports, and Trade Balance data will offer a snapshot of global trade dynamics, which are vital for Brazil given its export-oriented economy.





Economic Agenda for January 13, 2025

Brazil

08:25 AM – Boletim Focus: This report is pivotal as it aggregates expectations from various financial institutions on key economic parameters, directly affecting market sentiment and potential adjustments in monetary policy.

United States

11:00 AM – Consumer Inflation Expectations (Dec): This data can influence expectations around future inflation and, consequently, interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve.



02:00 PM – Federal Budget Balance (Dec): The budget balance can signal fiscal health, impacting perceptions of U.S. economic stability, which in turn affects global markets.

Brazil's Markets on Friday

Brazil's Ibovespa index experienced a decline of 0.77% on January 10, 2025, closing at 118,856.48 points, influenced by the recent economic data releases. Despite the daily drop, the index managed a weekly gain of 0.27%.



The December IPCA inflation rose by 0.52%, pushing the annual rate to 4.83%, above the central bank's target but within the tolerance limit. This inflation surge, particularly driven by a 7.62% increase in food and beverage prices, has implications for monetary policy and consumer spending power.



Additionally, foreign investors withdrew R$3.04 billion from Brazilian stocks last week, reflecting a cautious approach amidst mixed economic signals.



Read more....



The Brazilian real showed significant volatility on January 10, 2025, with the US dollar closing at R$6.1031 ($1). The greenback gained 0.99% for the day but recorded a weekly decline of 1.29%.



Strong U.S. employment data suggested potential delays in Federal Reserve rate cuts, impacting global currency markets. Brazil's economic indicators demonstrated resilience, with the December 2024 composite PMI reaching 51.5, marking 15 months of expansion.



Red more...

U.S. Markets on Friday

The U.S. markets saw significant declines on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite by 1.6%. This drop was largely influenced by strong U.S. employment data, which raised fears of persistent inflation and high interest rates.



The robust job growth of 256,000 in December, well above expectations, suggests a tighter monetary policy might be on the horizon, affecting global investment climates, including Brazil.

Commodity Markets

Oil Prices

Oil prices have escalated to $79 per barrel due to U.S. sanctions on Russia's energy sector, which could benefit Brazil's oil companies in the short term.



Read more...

Gold Prices

Gold has seen a surge as investors seek safe-haven assets amidst concerns over global economic stability and the U.S. political landscape.



Read more...

Bitcoin Price

Despite recent volatility, Bitcoin has climbed past $95,000, influenced by market dynamics and ETF movements.



Read more...

Corporate and Market Highlights

Vale's Railway Agreement: Vale has signed an agreement with the Brazilian government, potentially impacting logistics and mining operations.



Read more...



Aura Minerals: Exceeded 2024 production guidance, signaling strength in the mining sector.



Read more...



Brava Energia: Advances its divestment strategy, reflecting broader trends in energy sector restructuring.



Read more...



M. Dias Branco: Announced layoffs as part of production shifts, highlighting challenges in the food industry.



Read more...



Camil Alimentos: Reported a significant drop in net profit for Q3 2024, indicating market challenges in the food sector.



Read more...



Ethereum's Dominance: Ethereum's market dominance has dropped to 12% as layer 2 solutions surge, showcasing a shift in the cryptocurrency landscape.



Read more...



Americanas Fraud: Two years after the initial scandal, the aftermath of the Americanas fraud continues to affect the market and investor confidence.



Read more...



Brazil's Inflation: Inflation in Brazil for 2024 exceeded the central bank's target, reaching 4.83% for the year, influenced by a significant increase in food and beverage prices.



Read more...

Outlook

As markets open today, the focus will be on how the Boletim Focus influences expectations for Brazil's economic trajectory in 2025. The U.S. and Chinese economic data will also be crucial in setting the tone for global markets, with potential impacts on Brazilian asset valuations, currency movements, and investor sentiment.

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109082786