

79,345 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 79,345 A shares have been converted into 79,345 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 13 January 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,752,263 A shares and 108,382,015 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 763,427,275.

Orion Corporation