Mahakumbh 2025: Helicopter Joyrides Prices Halved For Devotees To Enjoy Unmatched Aerial Views: Check Fares, How To Book

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025 - 45-day grand event in Uttar Pradesh - is all set to offer unique experiences to the visitors. One of the main attraction is the helicopter joyride, the prices of which has been slashed by more than half.

All about the Mahakumbh 2025 helicopter joyride:

The helicopter ride fare costs ₹3,000 but for the event it has been reduced to just ₹1,296 per person.

Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh mentioned that the seven to eight-minute helicopter ride would begin today, January 13, with a digital launch. It would enable tourists and devotees to get an unparalleled aerial view of the grand Mahakumbh area.

The ride can be booked online through and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.

The rides will operate "continuously" depending on weather, the statement said. The UP Tourism and Culture Department has also made preparations for water and adventure sports at the fair site.

Check all the events for Mahakumbh 2025:

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Tourism and Culture Department has made preparations to offer an adventurous and exciting experience to tourists interested in water sports and adventure sports.

The necessary arrangements have been made at designated locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area.



From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other thrilling activities. Renowned artists from across the country will perform vibrant shows at various stages set up in Prayagraj. In addition to the laser and drone shows, special programs related to UP Diwas will also be organized.



The Ganga Pandal at the Mahakumbh will feature the inaugural performance by Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan on January 16. The closing performance will be held by Mohit Chauhan on February 24, 2025. From January 16 to February 24, 2025, a series of star-studded musical performances will take place at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, featuring renowned artists from various genres.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti ), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).