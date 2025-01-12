Russian Drone Attack Leaves Three More People Injured In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, a 58-year-old man was during an attack by Russian drones. He was hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .

“The Russian forces continue to terrorize the civilian population. A 58-year-old man became the victim of another drone attack in Antonivka. He sustained blast trauma and shrapnel injuries to his legs and is now under medical care at the hospital,” the post reads.

The administration further reported that two other individuals were injured in Antonivka as a result of the drone attack.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, throughout the day, drone strikes in Kherson injured two people, with six more injured in Antonivka suburbs.

The victims in Antonivka include two men, aged 21 and 31, who sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to their legs. They were transported to the hospital, where their conditions are being described as moderate.

As reported earlier, a woman was injured in a drone attack on Antonivka.