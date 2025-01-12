JD Vance's Hilarious Inauguration Dilemma: Skip The Ceremony For Ohio State's Big Game?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) from Ohio and Vice President-elect JD Vance has found himself in a rather humorous predicament ahead of his inauguration on January 20. While preparing for the official swearing-in ceremony as Vice President of the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, Vance is also eagerly anticipating a high-stakes college game-the National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The timing of these two events has left Vance joking about possibly skipping his own inauguration to watch the game.

A historic football showdown

The National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame is set to take place on January 20, 2025, the same day as the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

This is no ordinary game for Vance , who has long been an ardent supporter of Ohio State football. The Buckeyes, after defeating Texas in the Cotton Bowl, secured their spot in the title game. On the other hand, Notre Dame earned their place in the final after a thrilling victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Fighting Irish are looking to capture their 12th national title, with hopes of clinching their first since 1988.

Vance's dilemma

As the Buckeyes face off against Notre Dame, Vance , who previously served as an Ohio senator, has jokingly questioned whether he will attend the inauguration or watch the national title game. On social media, Vance shared a meme illustrating his dilemma, humorously presenting two options:“Attend your own inauguration” or“Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title.” This lighthearted comment has sparked attention.

Vance 's playful remark highlights the emotional pull of the game and the deep ties he has to Ohio State. However, his role as Vice President-elect is clear, and he will be attending the inauguration in Washington, D.C., to take the oath of office alongside President-elect Trump .

| US imposes sanctions on 2 Indian companies for violating US curbs on Russia National title game details

The National Championship game is a monumental event in college football, with both teams boasting impressive histories. Ohio State is competing for its first national title since 2014, while Notre Dame seeks its first since 1988. For both teams, this game represents a chance to cement their place in football history.