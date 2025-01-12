US declines paying fees to international anti-doping organization

(MENAFN) The United States has decided to withhold its $3.6 million annual contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), citing concerns over the organization's lack of transparency in handling doping cases and calling for reforms. This move comes amid an ongoing dispute between the US and WADA over the "Chinese swimmers case," in which 23 Chinese athletes tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Despite China’s explanation of food contamination, which WADA accepted, the US and its national anti-doping agency, USADA, strongly criticized the decision.



Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), confirmed that the US had not yet decided whether to pay its dues, which were due by December 31. The ONDCP is evaluating options and pushing WADA to adopt reforms. USADA supported the decision, calling it the “only right choice.”



The feud between the US and WADA intensified in August 2024 after claims surfaced that USADA had turned several athletes caught doping into informants instead of punishing them. WADA has not commented on the latest development, but emphasized that any country failing to contribute to its budget would lose its eligibility to have representatives on its decision-making bodies. This situation could affect the US's influence in international sports governance, particularly as the country prepares to host the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

