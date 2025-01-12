Egypt Engages With Turkish TAV For Collaborative Airport Management, Operations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Civil Sameh El-Hefny has held discussions with officials from major global companies specializing in airport services to support Egypt's strategy of increasing private sector participation and strengthening the civil aviation sector's position as a regional hub in the Middle East and Africa.





El-Hefny met with a delegation from Türkiye's TAV Airports, led by its CEO, Serkan Kaptan. TAV Airports, a subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris (ADP), is a prominent international player in airport operations and one of the largest airport operators in the world.





During the meeting, TAV Airports presented an overview of its full range of services and activities, highlighting potential collaboration opportunities across various civil aviation sectors. Established in 1997, TAV Airports operates 26 airports globally and offers comprehensive services, including infrastructure development, maintenance, ground handling, information technology, and other airport-related services.





Both parties discussed possibilities for enhancing the operational efficiency of Egyptian airports and improving the quality of services provided to travelers. The minister emphasized that the civil aviation sector is open to productive partnerships with major international companies and institutions that lead in airport development. This aligns with Egypt's vision of fostering effective initiatives in this area.





El-Hefny noted that the ministry is currently reviewing various aspects of potential projects to ensure optimal resource utilization for developing the airport sector, improving efficiency, and elevating the status of the Egyptian civil aviation industry to increase its competitiveness.





Representatives from TAV Airports expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating further with the Egyptian side, particularly in light of the significant progress Egypt is making across various sectors, including civil aviation. This progress presents attractive and promising investment opportunities.





Several bilateral meetings have been conducted with leading global companies specializing in infrastructure projects and airport development. The aim is to identify best practices in the field to achieve optimal investment returns, enhance the efficiency of Egyptian airports, and improve the services provided to travelers.





Notable companies involved in these discussions include two major Chinese firms: China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), a subsidiary of China Energy focusing on construction and infrastructure projects. Additionally, meetings took place with ADP, a leader in airport management and operations, as well as Abu Dhabi Airports and the Greek Copelouzos Group, which specializes in energy, transportation, infrastructure, and airport management. These interactions aim to yield significant benefits and enhance the capabilities of the Egyptian civil aviation sector.