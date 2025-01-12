Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia Meet To Discuss Regional Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The foreign ministers of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia convened in Cairo on Saturday to discuss regional security and cooperation, according to a statement released by the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Emigration.

The meeting of the Tripartite Ministerial Committee, which was formed following a summit between the three nations' leaders in Asmara on 10 October 2024, was hosted by Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty. He welcomed Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi to Cairo.

The ministers discussed the implementation of directives issued by their respective heads of state during the Asmara summit, focusing on ways to enhance security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. They reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the sovereignty and unity of regional states, adhering to international law and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

The ministers noted progress in strengthening cooperation between their countries to bolster security in Somalia, particularly through ongoing partnerships between Egypt and Somalia aimed at supporting peacebuilding efforts. They also acknowledged Egypt's involvement in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM),

Discussions also covered ways to develop the capacities of Somali state institutions, to enable them to combat terrorism and exert control over all of their national territory, as well as to reinforce border protection.

The ministers also addressed regional developments, including the situation in Sudan and its broader implications, cooperation among Red Sea littoral states, the current situation in Somalia, and continued diplomatic coordination between the three countries.

Abdelatty expressed gratitude for Eritrea and Somalia's support for Khaled El-Enany, the Egyptian candidate for the position of Director-General of UNESCO.

The ministers agreed to enhance coordination and preparations for the second round of the tripartite summit, to be held at a date to be agreed upon by the three nations in the near future.



