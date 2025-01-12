Madbouly Oversees Final Preparations For Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly has directed an acceleration of work on the Grand Egyptian Museum, as the project nears completion. During a site visit, Madbouly emphasised the need to finalise all remaining and logistical preparations for a major opening ceremony.

Madbouly's inspection included a review of the museum's various components, accompanied by Minister of and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa; Giza Governor, Adel El-Naggar; Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Ismail; Chief Executive Officer of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, Ahmed Ghoneim; and the General Supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum Project, Atef Moftah, along with other relevant officials.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa, stated that the world is anticipating the opening of the museum, which is expected to significantly boost tourism to Egypt. He said the country is dedicated to providing a unique visitor experience, showcasing Egyptian civilisation through exhibits presented in a manner befitting its ancient heritage. He also mentioned that the museum has already received a considerable number of visitors, both Egyptian and foreign, particularly since the partial opening of its main halls.

During the visit, Madbouly received updates on the progress of various areas, including the King Tutankhamun galleries, the ongoing transfer of artefacts, the installation of display cases, and the remaining finishing touches on the Solar Boat Museum.

Issa stated that several areas of the museum have already been completed and handed over, including the Khufu Solar Boat Museum, the main hall's cave structures, improvements to the restoration centre, and the operational and security systems.

While touring the King Khufu Solar Boat Museum, Madbouly instructed officials to expedite the installation of the second boat, citing the existing foundations. He also stressed the importance of finalising all remaining finishing work on the museum.

Madbouly visited the museum's official store, where he viewed the available merchandise. He instructed officials to increase the variety of archaeological replicas to provide visitors with a wider range of options, and greeted some of the international visitors, who voiced their excitement regarding the museum.

Additionally, Madbouly reviewed the ongoing development of the surrounding area. Moftah presented updates on the construction of green spaces, aesthetic designs, square enhancements, lighting, and irrigation systems. He also discussed the project to improve the visual appearance of the Cairo and Giza Ring Road, particularly in the areas of al-Remaya Square, beneath the Ring Road, and on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and other routes leading to the museum.

Giza Governor, Adel El-Naggar stated that he is closely monitoring the development work surrounding the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Haram Gardens area. He said that the state is working to improve the infrastructure and develop the areas surrounding the museum and access routes.

El-Naggar said work is underway on the fourth line of the metro, particularly on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road opposite the museum, and that efforts are being made to complete road paving and planning work. He added that work to improve pavements, landscaping and lighting is underway on El-Fayoum Road and the entrance to the archaeological area. He noted that the highest quality standards are being maintained to enhance the aesthetic character of the area, and that progress is being monitored in the Haram Gardens, including the development of fences and the installation of escalators for pedestrian bridges.

Madbouly also reviewed the progress of road improvements, public transport options, and recent developments at Sphinx Airport.

In closing, Madbouly reiterated the need for an increased pace of work in the coming days to complete all pending tasks. This must be done concurrently with all the logistical preparations required to organise a grand opening ceremony that is on par with major international events, to showcase the deep-rooted Egyptian civilisation.



