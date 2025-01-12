Sales Of Meat Substitutes Fall In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Last year the Swiss retail trade generated sales of CHF78 million ($85 million) with meat substitutes. Alternatives to sliced meat, schnitzel and charcuterie are particularly popular.

January 11, 2025

However, sales have fallen significantly in the past year, as the“Plant Based Food Report 2025” shows. The report was compiled by Coop with the support of market research companies YouGov and Nielsen.

Specifically, sales of meat substitutes fell by 10% last year. Sales had already fallen in the previous year, albeit not as sharply.

However, alternatives to dairy products such as oat milk and soy yogurt are becoming increasingly popular. At CHF141 million, sales in this category last year were 5% higher than the previous year.

