Sales Of Meat Substitutes Fall In Switzerland
Date
1/12/2025 7:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Last year the Swiss retail trade generated sales of CHF78 million ($85 million) with meat substitutes. Alternatives to sliced meat, schnitzel and charcuterie are particularly popular.
This content was published on
January 11, 2025 - 11:46
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
78 Millionen Umsatz mit Fleischersatz
Original
Read more: 78 Millionen Umsatz mit Fleischersat
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
However, sales have fallen significantly in the past year, as the“Plant Based Food Report 2025” shows. The report was compiled by Coop with the support of market research companies YouGov and Nielsen.
Specifically, sales of meat substitutes fell by 10% last year. Sales had already fallen in the previous year, albeit not as sharply.
+ 'The meat industry is our main competitor'
However, alternatives to dairy products such as oat milk and soy yogurt are becoming increasingly popular. At CHF141 million, sales in this category last year were 5% higher than the previous year.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
MENAFN12012025000210011054ID1109080850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.