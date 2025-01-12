Al Abdulghani Motors Exclusive Mobility Partner for Doha Tour 2025

(MENAFN- Ogilvy)

Doha, Qatar - XX January 2025: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 for the second consecutive year. The sponsorship highlights Al Abdulghani Motors’ long-standing relationship with the Qatar Equestrian Federation and Modern Pentathlon (QEF&MP).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Eman Al Ansari, Public Affairs Advisor to the CEO's office, during a press conference held in the presence of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 Organizing Committee.



As the Exclusive Mobility Partner, Al Abdulghani Motors will offer a premium fleet of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, facilitating the transport of guests, participants, and organizers, and effectively aiding the operations and logistics of the event. Toyota and Lexus vehicles will also be displayed in the racing arena, bridging modern and traditional modes of transportation in a seamless and prestigious manner.



This year’s Doha International Equestrian Tour will be held over three weekends, January 9-11, 16-18, and 23-25 at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab. The event will showcase elite international riders competing across a diverse range of classes, offering a spectacular experience for equestrian enthusiasts.



Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “We are pleased to sponsor the Doha Tour as the Exclusive Mobility Partner for the second consecutive year. This sponsorship reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting world-class sporting events and promoting cultural activities within the country. We look forward to participating and contributing to the success of these prestigious competitions.”



This sponsorship reaffirms Al Abdulghani Motors’ unwavering dedication and active role in supporting local events and initiatives that enrich Qatar’s culture and heritage, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030. The company looks forward to welcoming all equestrian enthusiasts to this prestigious event.





