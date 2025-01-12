Countdown Begins for the “Road to Dubai – Champions Series”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, January 9, 2025 – The countdown has officially begun for the “Road to Dubai – Champions Series,” set to take place on January 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Organized by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the event aims to promote mixed martial arts (MMA) as part of the city’s rich lineup of international sports and events.



The championship will feature 24 fighters from 12 countries, including the UAE, Russia, England, Ireland, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Algeria, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.



According to the complete fight card announced by PFL, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports organizations, the upcoming event in Dubai will showcase a headline fight of the highest caliber. The bout pits undefeated world champion, Russian Usman Nurmagomedov, with an impressive 18-0 record, against rising Irish star Paul Hughes, who boasts a stellar 13-1 record.



The fight card also features a compelling matchup between Emirati Hadi Omar Al-Husseini and Egyptian Essam Ghanem. Other exciting bouts include:

• Irishman Nathan Kelly versus Russian Khasan Magomedsharipov

• Irishman Kenny Mokhwana against Englishman Ibrahim Ibrahimov

• Brazilian Clevers Fernandes versus Russian Renat Khavalov

• Egyptian Ahmed Sami against Syrian Tariq Suleiman

• Russian Yakub Suleymanov versus Jordanian Jarrah Al-Silawi

• Irishman John Mitchell versus Algerian Sohail Thaeri

• Uzbekistani Murovdjal “Mirko” Akhtamov versus Englishman Mike “Levi” Thompson

• Saudi Mustafa Nada versus British-Pakistani Haider “Darth” Khan



Additionally, two fights are yet to be confirmed and will be announced soon.



Tickets for the event are selling rapidly, with large crowds expected, including both UAE residents and international visitors traveling specifically to experience the electrifying atmosphere of Dubai’s sports scene.



The “Road to Dubai – Champions Series” begins at 7:30 PM on January 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tickets are now available for purchase at:





This event marks a new milestone for MMA in the region, providing a unique platform for developing young Emirati talents and preparing them to compete in global championships. The championship also aligns with PFL’s vision to position Dubai as a new capital for sports.





