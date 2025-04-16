403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Confirms Its Stance on Supporting Unity in Syria
(MENAFN) Turkey has declared its strong opposition to any initiatives aimed at hindering Syria's path toward enduring peace and security.
In a statement made on Tuesday, the President of Turkey emphasized unwavering backing for the Syrian administration.
Following a Cabinet session held in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, “Whoever tries to prevent Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability, I say this openly, will find us standing against them alongside the Syrian government.”
His remarks reflected Turkey’s determined position in defending Syria’s unity and sovereignty.
Erdogan emphasized that just as Turkey had previously blocked efforts to partition Syria through what he described as a "terror corridor," it will now resist any similar threats to Syria's territorial integrity, regardless of the form they take.
He warned, “Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not allow this country to be divided through other corridors either.”
He further highlighted the importance of the events of December 8, which he referred to as a turning point in Syria's history, stating that the country has entered a new phase.
According to him, going back to conditions prior to that date is no longer possible. He urged international actors to stop testing Turkey’s resolve and to act responsibly. “There is no possibility of going back to pre-Dec. 8 period in Syria. With the Dec. 8 revolution, a new era has begun in the country. Instead of testing limits of Türkiye’s patience in Syria, some actors should appreciate Türkiye's friendship, act like a state, not a (terror) group," Erdogan noted.
Additionally, the Turkish President reiterated Turkey’s commitment to principles of fairness, tranquility, and diplomatic solutions, especially during a period marked by growing tensions and the emergence of fresh conflicts.
In a statement made on Tuesday, the President of Turkey emphasized unwavering backing for the Syrian administration.
Following a Cabinet session held in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, “Whoever tries to prevent Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability, I say this openly, will find us standing against them alongside the Syrian government.”
His remarks reflected Turkey’s determined position in defending Syria’s unity and sovereignty.
Erdogan emphasized that just as Turkey had previously blocked efforts to partition Syria through what he described as a "terror corridor," it will now resist any similar threats to Syria's territorial integrity, regardless of the form they take.
He warned, “Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not allow this country to be divided through other corridors either.”
He further highlighted the importance of the events of December 8, which he referred to as a turning point in Syria's history, stating that the country has entered a new phase.
According to him, going back to conditions prior to that date is no longer possible. He urged international actors to stop testing Turkey’s resolve and to act responsibly. “There is no possibility of going back to pre-Dec. 8 period in Syria. With the Dec. 8 revolution, a new era has begun in the country. Instead of testing limits of Türkiye’s patience in Syria, some actors should appreciate Türkiye's friendship, act like a state, not a (terror) group," Erdogan noted.
Additionally, the Turkish President reiterated Turkey’s commitment to principles of fairness, tranquility, and diplomatic solutions, especially during a period marked by growing tensions and the emergence of fresh conflicts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment