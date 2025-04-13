Egypt To Launch Nationwide Lease Of Serviced Industrial Units In May: Al-Wazir

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt will begin offering a series of vacant, fully serviced industrial units for lease across various governorates starting May 1, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir announced on Sunday. The launch, timed to coincide with Labour Day, underscores the state's commitment to accelerating industrial development nationwide, particularly in Upper Egypt.

The announcement came during a meeting between Al-Wazir and a group of industrial investors from Luxor and Aswan to review progress on approved industrial zones and complexes in the two governorates. The meeting focused on land allocation, operational status, and utility infrastructure across the zones.

Aswan Governorate currently includes five industrial zones covering a total of 8,011 feddans. These include Wadi Al-Allaqi (222.6 feddans), Wadi Hilal Al-Sebaeia (5,115 feddans), New Aswan (2,561 feddans), Toshka New City (56 feddans), and the Artisanal Industrial Zone in Nasr El-Nuba, East El-Geneina (56 feddans), which hosts an 18-feddan industrial complex.

Luxor Governorate includes three key industrial zones spanning 1,769 feddans: the Al-Baghadadi zone (310 feddans, including a 50-feddan industrial complex), New Tiba City (359 feddans), and Arment (1,100 feddans).

Al-Wazir instructed regular coordination meetings with local authorities to monitor implementation of the Ministry's decisions, address investor concerns, share available incentives, and track infrastructure development. He affirmed that Luxor and Aswan will be the first governorates in Upper Egypt to undergo field inspections aimed at addressing investor needs directly.

The minister also directed the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to notify licensed facilities that have yet to begin production-despite exceeding their startup deadlines-to initiate operations immediately or face land reclamation. Additionally, he warned against land speculation and stressed enforcement measures to ensure only serious investors are allocated plots, safeguarding industrial zones from informal growth.

The meeting also addressed investor demands from Aswan's artisanal industrial zone in Nasr El-Nuba, including the establishment of marketing outlets to expand distribution channels. Al-Wazir highlighted Aswan's central role in the national development plan, given its economic potential across multiple sectors.

In response to security concerns raised by investors in the Al-Allaqi zone, Al-Wazir pledged to coordinate with relevant authorities to increase the security presence around the industrial area, access roads, and nearby quarries. He also assured investors in the El-Geneina and El-Shabek complexes that environmental protections would be implemented-particularly in areas adjacent to mining activity-with support from the Egyptian Mining Company and the Ministry of Environment, and funded by the state.

Finally, the minister reviewed a proposal from the Aswan Investors Association to develop industrial land under the industrial developer model. He instructed the association to complete the required legal steps and submit a formal application to the IDA. Al-Wazir promised full support for the association's efforts and emphasized the need for transparency in all industrial dealings to safeguard the interests of developers, the state, and end investors alike.