Mall Of The Emirates Embarks On AED 5 Billion Expansion Drive

Majid Al Futtaim, the Emirati retail conglomerate, has unveiled a substantial AED 5 billion expansion plan for Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, aiming to enhance its status as a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Middle East. The project will introduce an additional 20,000 square metres of retail space and accommodate 100 new stores, reinforcing the mall's position in the region's competitive retail landscape.

The expansion aligns with Dubai's broader strategy to bolster its infrastructure and tourism sectors. The Roads and Transport Authority , in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim, has initiated a AED 165 million infrastructure project to improve access to the mall. Key components include the construction of a 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access to the mall's parking facilities for motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali. Additionally, the ramp at the Umm Suqeim intersection will be widened to facilitate smoother traffic flow from Umm Suqeim Street to the mall.

These enhancements are expected to significantly reduce travel times, with projections indicating a decrease from 10 minutes to just one minute for traffic from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali, and from 15 minutes to 8 minutes for motorists from Umm Suqeim. The project also encompasses improvements to 2.5 kilometres of surrounding roads, the development of three signalised intersections, modifications to the bus station at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, and upgrades to pedestrian and cycling lanes.

Since its inauguration in 2005, the Mall of the Emirates has evolved into a key commercial and entertainment hub, attracting over 40 million visitors annually. The mall hosts 454 retail outlets, 96 dining establishments, and unique attractions such as Ski Dubai and the largest VOX Cinema in the Middle East. It also features five-star hotels, including the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, and Novotel Suites Mall Avenue, and is directly connected to the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge.

The expansion is anticipated to have a positive impact on the surrounding real estate market. Enhanced accessibility and infrastructure are likely to increase the attractiveness of nearby residential and commercial properties, potentially driving up property values and rental demand in areas such as Al Barsha and Al Sufouh.

This development is part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to maintain its status as a global hub for business, tourism, and residence. By investing in large-scale projects like the Mall of the Emirates expansion, the city aims to accommodate urban growth, improve traffic efficiency, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

