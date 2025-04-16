Apple Expands Vision Pro Lineup With New Models And AR Glasses Initiative

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Apple is advancing its mixed-reality ambitions with plans to introduce two new Vision Pro models and a separate line of augmented reality glasses designed for extended daily use. These developments reflect the company's strategic shift towards a diversified product lineup in the spatial computing sector.

The second-generation Vision Pro, internally codenamed N109, is slated for release between late 2025 and early 2026. This model is expected to feature Apple's forthcoming M5 chip, offering enhanced processing capabilities over the M2 chip used in the original headset. While the external design is anticipated to remain largely unchanged, the new iteration aims to improve internal performance and user experience.

In addition to the premium model, Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable version of the Vision Pro, codenamed N107. This variant is projected to be priced between $1,500 and $2,000, significantly lower than the original's $3,499 price tag. To achieve this cost reduction, the budget model may omit certain features such as the EyeSight display and utilize lower-resolution OLED screens. However, challenges in reducing production costs without compromising essential functionalities have led to a tentative launch timeline extending beyond 2027.

Parallel to these developments, Apple is investing in the creation of lightweight AR glasses resembling traditional sunglasses. Targeted for a 2027 release, these glasses are intended for all-day wear, integrating seamlessly into users' daily routines. The initiative underscores Apple's commitment to expanding its presence in the AR market, positioning itself against competitors like Meta and Samsung, who are also advancing their AR and VR offerings.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?