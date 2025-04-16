PM Holds High-Level Talks In Washington On Bilateral Ties, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Washington D.C., April 16 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held a series of high-level meetings in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in economic spheres, and underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations that spans over 75 years.The core of the Prime Minister's discussions in Washington revolved around ways to deepen economic and commercial cooperation, a relationship that has seen substantial expansion over the past twenty years since the implementation of the US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement. Both sides conveyed a commitment to further cultivating these ties to the mutual benefit of their respective countries.Prime Minister Hassan met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, where conversations explored avenues for enhanced collaboration, notably in the economic and investment spheres, and the importance of capitalizing on existing and emerging opportunities.Rubio and Waltz both conveyed their strong appreciation for the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his consistent efforts to promote security and peace in the Middle East.The agenda also included a review of the evolving situation in the region and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Gaza. Prime Minister Hassan reiterated Jordan's firm stance, under King Abdullah II's direction, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the urgent and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the territory, and the critical need for de-escalation in the West Bank.In separate engagements with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer also present, the Prime Minister explored concrete steps to boost cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, the pharmaceutical industry, water management, and support for significant developmental projects.Prime Minister Hassan outlined the Kingdom's strategic direction under its Economic Modernization Vision, specifically highlighting investment opportunities in major infrastructure projects such as the National Water Carrier.He emphasized the resilience of the Jordanian economy, built on sound foundations thanks to proactive measures to improve the business climate and the clear vision articulated by King Abdullah II to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.A meeting with White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought underscored the vital role of US assistance in supporting Jordan's development agenda and helping to manage the challenges associated with hosting refugees.The Prime Minister affirmed that the partnership with the United States remains a cornerstone of Jordan's foreign policy, a strategic alliance aimed at achieving shared objectives on both bilateral and international fronts.The US officials, across all meetings, conveyed their profound respect for the leadership and efforts of King Abdullah II and reiterated their unwavering support for Jordan's security, stability, and its economic and developmental requirements.The meetings were attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar.