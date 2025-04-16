Dubai Airport Surpasses Global Passenger Milestone With 92.3 Million Travellers In 2024

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International Airport achieved a historic benchmark in 2024, welcoming 92.3 million passengers and solidifying its status as the world's busiest international airport for the tenth consecutive year. This figure eclipses its previous high of 89.1 million set in 2018 and underscores the emirate's strategic role in global aviation.

The surge in passenger traffic reflects Dubai's sustained investment in infrastructure and its appeal as a nexus for international travel. December emerged as the busiest month, recording 8.2 million travellers, highlighting the city's capacity to handle peak demand efficiently.

India remained DXB's top destination market, contributing 12 million passengers. Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom followed, with 7.6 million and 6.2 million passengers respectively. The airport's extensive network now connects to 272 cities across 107 countries, serviced by 106 airlines, reinforcing its position as a global hub.

Operational efficiency has been a cornerstone of DXB's success. Despite the increased footfall, 98.2% of departing passengers cleared passport control in under ten minutes, and 99.2% passed through security in less than five minutes. Baggage handling also saw improvements, with only 5.5 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, outperforming the international standard of 6.9.

Over the past decade, DXB has facilitated over 700 million passenger journeys across more than 3.3 million flights. This consistent performance is attributed to the airport's commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

Looking ahead, plans are underway to transition operations to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032. The proposed $35 billion expansion aims to accommodate future growth, featuring five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates. The design incorporates advanced technologies, including facial recognition systems, to streamline passenger processing and enhance the travel experience.

Dubai's aviation sector continues to outpace traditional competitors. While London's Heathrow Airport recorded 63.1 million passengers in the same period, DXB's figures underscore its dominant position in international air travel.

