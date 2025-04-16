403
France Expels Algerian Officials Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) France announced on Tuesday that it will be removing 12 Algerian representatives from its territory, a move that comes as diplomatic strains between Paris and Algiers intensify.
This decision is seen as a countermeasure to Algeria's earlier expulsion of 12 French personnel, marking a notable downturn in the two nations' relations.
Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrot shared the French government's stance on social media platform X, stating, “In response to their unjustified and incomprehensible decision, we are expelling 12 Algerian agents and recalling our ambassador for consultations.”
He emphasized that France's move was a direct reaction “as announced” following what he described as Algeria’s choice of “escalation.” Barrot also noted that while “dialogue is always welcome,” it cannot be “one-sided.”
The French presidential office also verified the removal of the Algerian diplomats. In a formal message, the Elysee Palace assigned the blame for the sudden strain in bilateral ties to the Algerian leadership.
The statement highlighted France's reaction to Algeria's actions with “dismay,” stressing that the expulsion was “unjustified and incomprehensible” and went against the foundational principles of judicial cooperation.
In its message, the French government affirmed that, despite the tensions, it remains committed to defending its interests.
It reiterated its expectations for Algeria to uphold its responsibilities, particularly in matters relating to national safety and collaborative efforts on migration.
The statement concluded by emphasizing that these expectations are aligned with France’s broader “ambition” for its partnership with Algeria.
