PM Modi Launches 800 MW Power Unit And Biogas Facility In Haryana

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for an 800 MW unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant and a biogas facility in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Monday, reaffirming his commitment to a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

Speaking at a large public rally, Modi praised Haryana's spiritual and industrial legacy, describing it as the land of Ma Saraswati and Kapalmochan.

He also paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, promising to uphold his ideals of social justice and empowerment.

Highlighting Yamunanagar's role as an industrial hub, Modi emphasised the importance of reliable power for growth.“Electricity shortage must never obstruct nation-building,” he said, citing the 'One Nation, One Grid' initiative and renewable energy drives like the PM Suryodaya Muft Bijli Yojana, with over 1.25 crore citizens already enrolled.

The new biogas plant under the Gobar-Dhan Yojana will process 2,600 tonnes of municipal waste annually, saving Rs 3 crore for the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal body while generating clean energy.

Modi also reiterated support for MSMEs and farmers. He lauded Haryana's role in food security and noted Rs 6,500 crore disbursed under PM-Kisan and Rs 9,000 crore through the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He praised the scrapping of a colonial-era water tax, easing Rs 130 crore in farmer dues.

Marking Baisakhi and the Jallianwala Bagh anniversary, Modi saluted martyrs and freedom fighter Shankaran Nair.“We work for delivery and development, not delay,” he declared, aiming at opposition states.

Several key ministers and state leaders, including CM Nayab Singh Saini and MP Naveen Jindal, attended the event.

