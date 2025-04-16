Crayon's Biennial Future Of Operations Study Uncovers What Is Driving SMB IT Spend In APAC

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – ​Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced the latest release of its biennial Future of Operations study of SMB decision makers. The Future of Operations: Advancing AI-Driven Innovation and Cloud Agility for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Crayon for the Asia Pacific region reveals a bold shift in how small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Asia Pacific are investing on IT solutions.

The Future of Operations: Advancing AI-Driven Innovation and Cloud Agility for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses – a Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Crayon, March 2025

“Part of being a distributor that is truly on its partners' side is investing in helping them stay ahead of changes in customer buying behavior. AI has definitely changed the IT landscape and we wanted our partners to understand from fresh insight which solutions, services and capabilities are in hot demand” said Rhonda Robati, EVP APAC at Crayon.

Based on a survey of over 670 SMB decision-makers across ANZ, Southeast Asia, and India, the study reveals that SMBs are no longer in early experimentation mode with AI and cloud.

They are looking for specific outcomes and investing accordingly. Some key findings in the comprehensive study show 72% of SMBs prioritising tech-enabled experimentation, 70% wanting to unlock full value of their data and 87% raising budgets for third-party service expertise.

This could mean a broader evolution in the partner–customer relationship. SMBs want help shaping strategy, integrating AI, optimizing infrastructure, and accelerating time to value. Partners who can bridge business and technology priorities are better positioned for long-term relevance.

“This is a moment of alignment,” added Robati.“Partners who listen, who lead with insight, and who help businesses grow, those are the ones that will win. And that's what Crayon's partnership model is here to support”

