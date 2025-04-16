403
Escalating Violence Forces Thousands to Flee Sudan's Zamzam Camp
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands have been compelled to leave the Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons in North Darfur, Sudan, since Sunday, as violence and insecurity intensify, according to a report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released on Tuesday.
The IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimates that between 60,000 and 80,000 households were displaced over the weekend, primarily seeking safety within the Al Fasher locality, while others have moved to the Tawila and Dar As Salam regions.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has cautioned that the reported figures are initial estimates, emphasizing that the situation is “tense and highly fluid,” with continuous displacements and evolving circumstances on the ground.
The violence stems from the ongoing conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, which erupted on April 15, 2023. Despite international appeals for de-escalation, the RSF initiated a new offensive on El Fasher on May 10, 2024, jeopardizing one of Darfur’s critical humanitarian centers. This protracted conflict has led to thousands of fatalities and worsened one of the most severe humanitarian crises globally.
