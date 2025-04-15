Hamas Studying New Gaza Peace Proposal From Mediators

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 15 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas said last night that, its leadership is reviewing the Gaza peace proposal received from the mediators, and will submit its response after completing internal consultations.

In a statement, Hamas said, its leadership is studying the proposal“with great national responsibility” and will submit its response“as soon as the necessary consultations are completed.”

Hamas reaffirmed its core demands for any potential agreement:“a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, a genuine prisoner exchange, the start of a serious reconstruction process, and the lifting of the unjust siege on our people in Gaza.”

Hamas did not give details of the proposal in the statement.

At least 1,613 Palestinians were killed and 4,233 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes on Mar 18, across the Gaza Strip, Gaza health authorities said, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA