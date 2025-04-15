Hamas Studying New Gaza Peace Proposal From Mediators
In a statement, Hamas said, its leadership is studying the proposal“with great national responsibility” and will submit its response“as soon as the necessary consultations are completed.”
Hamas reaffirmed its core demands for any potential agreement:“a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, a genuine prisoner exchange, the start of a serious reconstruction process, and the lifting of the unjust siege on our people in Gaza.”
Hamas did not give details of the proposal in the statement.
At least 1,613 Palestinians were killed and 4,233 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes on Mar 18, across the Gaza Strip, Gaza health authorities said, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment