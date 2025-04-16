Dubai Establishes Groundbreaking Free Zone For Sports And Entertainment Enterprises

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has launched the International Sports and Entertainment Zone Authority , marking the world's first dedicated free zone cluster for the sports and entertainment sectors. Situated within the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, ISEZA aims to streamline business licensing and foster a collaborative ecosystem for industry growth.

ISEZA offers a unified platform for licensing across various domains, including sports management, event organization, talent representation, media broadcasting, e-sports, AI-driven sports technology, and fan engagement initiatives. The zone is designed to attract a diverse range of stakeholders, from global sports federations and leagues to creative professionals and emerging tech enterprises.

Strategically located in One Central, adjacent to the Museum of the Future, ISEZA provides businesses with access to Dubai's central business district and its extensive transport network. The initiative aligns with Dubai's Economic Agenda , which seeks to enhance the city's status as a global hub for business and innovation.

Khaled AlFahim, Vice President of Asset & Investment Management at DWTC, emphasized that ISEZA will empower sports and entertainment businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to thrive. He highlighted the benefits of the zone's prime location, streamlined business setup processes, and networking opportunities through DWTC's diverse events and exhibitions calendar.

ISEZA's establishment is also expected to have a significant social impact. The zone plans to host sports exhibitions, museums, academic programs, and community projects, contributing to the promotion of active lifestyles and cultural engagement in the UAE. This initiative is in line with the UAE's broader vision of business development with a higher social impact.

Dubai's sports industry currently contributes approximately $2.5 billion annually to the emirate's economy. With the launch of ISEZA, the city aims to further capitalize on this sector's growth potential, offering 100% foreign ownership, tax incentives, and a business-friendly environment to attract international investment.

