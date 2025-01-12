Greenland’s prime minister responds to Trump's sovereignty claims, signals willingness to engage

(MENAFN) On Friday, Greenland Prime Mute Egede urged respect for the country's aspirations for independence and stated that he was prepared to engage with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has stated that he wants authority over the Arctic island.



Trump, who assumes office on January 20, has called for US over Denmark's semi-autonomous Greenland region a "absolute necessity." He did not rule out the possibility of using economic or military tactics, such as imposing tariffs on Denmark.



When asked if he had spoken with during a news conference in Copenhagen, Egede said, "No, but we are ready to talk."



Speaking at the news conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated Thursday that she had requested a meeting with Trump but did not anticipate it taking place prior to his inauguration.



With a population of 57,000, Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 but is now a Danish region with its own government. It was granted the ability to vote for independence in 2009.



