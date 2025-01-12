Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter’S 15Th Birthday With Then-And-Now Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) star Mark Wahlberg has posted a on Instagram to wish his daughter Grace on her 15th birthday.

In the clip, which is set to the on CBS theme song, Wahlberg, 53, shared a sweet throwback photo of himself with Grace as a toddler, reports 'People' magazine.

The image then transitions to a present-day video of Grace wearing a white shirt and sunglasses.“Happy b day Grace15 !!! Wow that was fast”, he captioned the post.

As per 'People', the 'Uncharted' star and his wife, Rhea Durham, 46 share four children, Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace. Wahlberg often posts sweet tributes about his kids, and has sung his youngest child's praises many times in the past.

In a November 2023 interview with E! News, 'The Fighter' actor spoke about Grace's love for horses as well as her immense discipline.

"My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me", he told the outlet at the time. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work. And now, she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian”.

In June of that same year, Wahlberg told 'People' that Grace's work ethic even inspires her older siblings. "She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it'”, he said. "And she's doing the work”.

During the same conversation, the actor also noted that Grace is the most "like me" of his children.

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock. I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse", he said with a laugh. "So she's got my work ethic for sure. She does not mess around. If you've even think about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem”.

Wahlberg has always been candid about the importance of his children in his life, as well as the fact that, despite a busy career, the role of "dad" is by far the most important to him.