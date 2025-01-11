Mahakumbh 2025 To Showcase Bundelkhand's Transformation Of Bringing Tap Water To Every Household Through Jal Jeevan Mission

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 January 2025, Delhi: Over 40-45 crore devotees from across the globe attending Maha Kumbh 2025 will witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh's villages through the concept of 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' (Clean and Water-Secure Villages). Themed 'Solution to Drinking Water: New Identity of My Village', the initiative highlights how Bundelkhand, once synonymous with water scarcity, now stands as a symbol of success in resolving drinking water crisis.



Under the visionary guidance of Prime Shri Narendra Modi, the Jal Jeevan Mission has revolutionized water accessibility, bringing tap water to every household in Bundelkhand. This narrative of progress showcases Bundelkhand's journey from despair before 2017 to its remarkable transformation thereafter.



Set across 40,000 square feet, the exhibition will present a vivid picture of a prosperous Uttar Pradesh, highlighting initiatives such as PM Awas, CM Awas, gram panchayat development, and village solar energy adoption. The exhibit will provide multilingual accessibility, with information in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, ensuring inclusivity for a diverse audience.



The 47-day event will feature numerous programs, offering a platform for rural women of Bundelkhand to share their stories of change. These include life-altering experiences such as villages in Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot now witnessing weddings, which were previously impossible due to water shortages. Similarly, women from Lalitpur and Mahoba will recount how access to clean water has improved their lives, even addressing severe health impacts like hair loss caused by carrying heavy water loads.



The Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department of the State Government will establish a 'Jal Mandir' (Water Temple) at Mahakumbh 2025, offering a unique spiritual and environmental experience. In this temple, the sacred Ganga will symbolically flow from the locks of Lord Shiva, emphasizing the message that water is a divine blessing, a life-giving resource to be cherished and conserved. Morning and evening Jal Aarti ceremonies will further amplify this message, integrating the story of the Jal Jeevan Mission and advocating for water conservation.



India's tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God) will be celebrated as Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department honour visitors to the 'Swachh Sujal Gaon'. Guests will receive 'Jal Prasad' in eco-friendly jute-cloth bags containing sacred water from the Sangam, a diary on the Jal Jeevan Mission, and study material showcasing success stories of transformation through water initiatives.



The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' will also feature a Digital Corner with interactive elements such as a digital screen and a gaming zone. Visitors can engage in fun and educational games highlighting the benefits of clean drinking water and the risks of consuming contaminated water. These activities aim to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation in an engaging manner.



Villagers from Uttar Pradesh can utilize the Digital Corner to access real-time information about water, tap connections, and water supply status in their respective villages with just a click. This initiative combines tradition, technology, and sustainability, leaving a lasting impression on the millions attending Mahakumbh 2025.

