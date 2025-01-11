USD4B left to support Ukraine according to Pentagon

(MENAFN)

The White House will provide the administration over USD4 billion that can be used under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since it hasn't yet used the entire amount of the Ukraine aid package that approved in April.





According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh made this statement during a briefing.





“So, it will be just under $4 billion that will be left in authority that the next administration will get the opportunity to use for Ukraine,” she stated.





This is her replay to reporters woundering about thenumber of finance left to aid Ukraine following the United States confirmed the last army assist package for the nation current week.





As stated by Ukrinform, at a conference of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared a USD500 million army assist package for Ukraine.







MENAFN11012025000045016953ID1109079004