Kabul Residents Want Barriers Removed From Footpaths

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents in the capital Kabul have complained about the blockade of footpaths by the presence of vendors, shopkeepers' goods and materials and asked the relevant authorities to take steps for the clearance of pavements as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention that in some areas, sidewalks have been blocked by the equipment of shopkeepers and vendors, and in other areas by construction materials of the people involved in construction.

Complaints

Sayed Rasoul, a resident of Taimani area of Kabul City, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Most of the sidewalks have been blocked by people who are doing construction work. They have dumped their construction materials, including cement, sand, gravel, etc., on the sidewalk, which causes a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians.”

Referring to an ongoing construction work near his house, he said:“There are too many cars on the road, and the owner of this high-rise building has dumped construction materials on the sidewalk, not realizing that women, children, and the elderly are walking through this area.”

He asked the owners of such buildings to refrain from throwing construction materials on sidewalks where people pass by.

Marwa, a resident of Khairkhana area of Kabul, had similar complaint and said:“All the sidewalks in front of our house have been closed, shopkeepers have left their goods, vendors put their stalls, and those who are constructing houses and high-rise buildings for themselves have thrown away their construction materials, while the sidewalks are for the public and movement.”

Kabul Municipality in a statement on Thursday said:“Kabul Municipality once again reminds all citizens, especially those who have started construction and are leaving their construction materials such as sand, bricks, bricks, and gravel on the roads and sidewalks, to remove them as soon as possible and clean up the urban areas.”

The source further wrote that throwing these materials on sidewalks has caused the destruction of urban facilities, blocked traffic routes, and made life difficult for other people.

Kabul Municipality warned that violators would be emphasised and punished.

