3Rd January Declared International Day Of Cultural Relations By ICMEI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – In an unprecedented global celebration, 127 organizations with over 40,000 members spanning 145 countries came together on January 3, 2024, to mark the“International Day of Cultural Relations”. The day was declared by International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) on the birthday of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a living legend, cultural ambassador to over 80 nations, and a tireless promoter of art and culture as tools for global unity.



The grand occasion was hosted at Marwah Studios, located in the heart of City, Noida, where artists, diplomats, and cultural leaders gathered to commemorate the inaugural celebration of this remarkable day. The event underscored the unifying power of art and culture in fostering global peace and harmony.



Speaking at the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who has dedicated over 33 years to promoting love, peace, and unity through art and culture, said:“Art and culture are the most powerful tools to bring the world together. By celebrating this day, we aim to highlight the importance of cultural relations in bridging gaps and building lasting connections between nations. Today, we take a significant step forward by giving this mission a dedicated date to celebrate and remember.”



The announcement was met with widespread applause, as participants hailed this initiative as a beacon of hope in an increasingly divided world. Congratulatory messages poured in from dignitaries, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from around the globe. Leaders from various international organizations expressed their support for the mission to unite the world through cultural exchanges.



Dr. Marwah, who has been honored with numerous awards for his contributions to art and culture, was lauded by attendees as a visionary leader. Under his guidance, Marwah Studios has become a hub for fostering international collaborations in the fields of cinema, education, and cultural diplomacy.



The celebration also included a pledge by all participating organizations to continue promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

“We believe that cultural diplomacy is the need of the hour,” Dr. Marwah emphasized.“By celebrating our diversity and finding common ground through art, we can create a world that thrives on mutual respect and collaboration.”



The International Day of Cultural Relations will now serve as an annual reminder of the pivotal role that art and culture play in uniting people across the globe. This year's celebration has set a strong precedent, inspiring communities worldwide to embrace the transformative power of cultural connections.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143