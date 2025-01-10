AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Found Dead, Family Claims He Shot Himself Accidentally

(MENAFN- IANS) Ludhiana, Jan 11 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab, Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries late Friday and was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, said.

However, the family of the MLA claims he accidentally shot himself and sustained bullet injuries resulting in several head injuries.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital."

Additionally, the DCP mentioned that the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.

"Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come.." the DCP further added.

The incident occurred around Friday midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital, according to officials.

The MLA's death was confirmed by district AAP President Sharanpal Singh Makkar and the Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said DCP Jaskaran Singh.

Further investigations are underway.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana Assembly elections.

His wife Sukhchain Kaur Gogi was also a contestant in the Municipal Corporation elections but lost to Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi.

In August 2024, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi destroyed the foundation stone of a pipeline project in Buddha Nullah, for which he laid the foundation stone in 2022.

Gogi had expressed frustration over the delays in the project and Speaker Sandhwan had promised strict action against any hindrance to the clean-up project in response to the AAP MLA's grievances.

Before his death, on Friday, he also visited Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir and promised devotees that he would take action against a gang of burglars who had stolen silver from the temple two days ago.