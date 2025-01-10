APG Drives Awareness Of PET's Role In Recycling With Compelling Environmental Facts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APGAZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a trailblazer in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, is excited to spotlight the transformative role of PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) in eco-friendly packaging . Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG is dedicated to driving environmental stewardship, boasting an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces with a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces.“PET packaging exemplifies the intersection of sustainability and functionality,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG.“Its closed-loop recyclability makes it the ideal choice for companies prioritizing environmental responsibility without compromising product integrity.”As a trusted partner to industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder, and Victoria's Secret, APG understands the demand for sustainable yet high-performing solutions. PET stands out with its infinite recyclability, food-grade safety standards, and lightweight yet durable design that reduces carbon footprints in transit.“Our commitment to packaging innovation has never been stronger,” noted Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG.“With PET, we're not just providing a product; we're enabling our clients to contribute to a sustainable future.”APG's dedication to ESG principles is underscored by its EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, an honor reserved for the top 1% of companies. APG also offers products certified by APR Design® for Recyclability and recognized by RecyClass, reinforcing its leadership in circular economy practices.With PET at the forefront, APG is driving significant environmental impact: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, saving 450,000 tons of crude oil for every 50,000 tons recycled, and contributing to global goals like 25% recycled content by 2025.As a women-owned, eco-conscious company, APG invites brands to embrace sustainable innovation. Learn how PET can transform your packaging strategy and elevate your commitment to the planet.For more information, visit or contact ....

