M&T Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends on the following series of perpetual preferred stock:
A dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"), payable March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.
A dividend of $187.50 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J ("Series J Preferred Stock"), payable March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.
About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
