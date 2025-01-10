Electric Boating Stock Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) Soars On Marine Battery Pack News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including EV reports on trading and news for Vision Marine Technologies (Nasdaq:VMAR ), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion

The stock has traded over 127 Million shares in early morning trading as algorithms kicked on the trading after news. The stock has a day's range of 2.1500 - 3.8600 as of this report and is currently trading at $3.07.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc just announced the establishment of a production line for custom cooling plates in partnership with Calip Group, a leader in high-tech welding processes. Under this collaboration, Calip Group will supply components that enhance the thermal management of Vision Marine's high-voltage (HV) marine battery packs. These custom cooling plates are specifically tailored to meet the stringent demands of marine applications, with production slated to begin in 2025.

Marine battery packs operate in environments that demand sustained, high-power delivery over extended periods. In contrast, most high-voltage batteries are designed to provide only brief bursts of peak power and minimal continuous output. Marine applications, however, require continuous operation at elevated power levels, resulting in significant thermal stresses that can degrade battery cells and shorten their lifespan.

To address these challenges, Vision Marine has developed specialized cooling plates adapted to the unique thermal requirements of marine battery packs. By improving heat dissipation and stabilizing cell temperatures, these advanced cooling plates help maintain consistent performance, enhance reliability, and extend the operational life of the cells - even under the most rigorous marine conditions.

"Overheating in a high-voltage battery designed for marine applications is a real challenge," said Xavier Montagne, Technical Director of Vision Marine. "We decided to design our own specialized cooling plate to enhance pack stability and, of course, increase thermal efficiency."

Calip Group contributed its technical expertise through its FSW (Friction Stir Welding) welding process, enabling the precise manufacture of fully sealed cooling plates.

"We adapted our industrial tooling to meet the exact constraints of the battery and its specific assembly process," said Thierry Giorgalla, General Director of Calip Group. "We've invested heavily in fine-tuning our FSW welding method to ensure a fully sealed cooling plate within tight tolerances. Calip is among the European leaders at mastering this high-tech process."

