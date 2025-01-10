50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of worshipers, today, performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimates that over 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian Ma'a News Agency's website.In order to keep worshipers, particularly young people, out of the area around Al-Aqsa, the occupation forces stationed their elements at the gates of the city, its roads, and the gates of the Old City. They also stopped worshipers and prevented hundreds of them from entering the area, subjected them to body searches, and beat and pushed many of them.Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, the occupying soldiers have been stationed among the worshipers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa from the Friday sermon till the conclusion of the prayer.