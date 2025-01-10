عربي


AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | December 2024


1/10/2025 12:45:58 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
December YTD - December Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Dec 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 9,243 9,989 -7.5 134,911 156,805 -14.0 76,272
40 < 100 HP 5,276 5,797 -9.0 55,067 61,143 -9.9 33,897
100+ HP 2,093 2,852 -26.6 22,864 27,708 -17.5 10,714
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,612 18,638 -10.9 212,842 245,656 -13.4 120,883
4WD Farm Tractors 358 494 -27.5 4,358 4,562 -4.5 840
Total Farm Tractors 16,970 19,132 -11.3 217,200 250,218 -13.2 121,723
Self-Prop Combines 444 603 -26.4 5,564 7,349 -24.3 1,0709


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Association of Equipment Manufacturers

MENAFN10012025004107003653ID1109077324


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

