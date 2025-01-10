Global Drones Market Driven By Advancements In Technology And Soaring Demand Across Wide Range Of Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - According to a Research and Markets recent article :“Rapid advancements in drone are significantly contributing to the drones growth. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine (ML), and improved sensor have enhanced the capabilities of drones, enabling them to perform more complex tasks with greater precision and efficiency. The integration of AI and ML, for instance, allows drones to analyze data in real-time, optimize flight paths, and make autonomous decisions. Farmers and agribusinesses are leveraging drone technology for precision farming, monitoring crop health, and optimizing the use of water and fertilizers. By providing real-time data on crop conditions, drones are helping farmers increase productivity while reducing resource wastage, thus driving market demand in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and propulsion systems have improved the endurance and range of drones, allowing them to operate for longer periods and cover greater distances. With the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly drones, market players are focusing on delivering drones with enhanced payload capacities, durability, and flight times.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), ParaZero Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: PRZO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

Research and Markets continued:“As per the global drones market analysis, the increasing interest in urban air mobility (UAM) and the potential for passenger drones and air taxis represent a transformative opportunity for the transportation sector. Several companies and startups are already developing drone-based urban transport solutions, which could redefine urban mobility and create new market segments in the coming years. The global drones market value is set to increase in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, expanding applications, and increasing demand across a wide range of sectors. Despite facing regulatory challenges and high costs, the market is set to witness robust expansion as drones become an integral part of modern industries, from agriculture to logistics to entertainment. By 2032, the market is expected to achieve remarkable growth, providing numerous opportunities for innovation, investment, and development across the globe.”

ZenaTech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Multipurpose AI Drone Applies for FAA Part 137 Crop Sprayer Certification for Agricultural and Wildfire Industry Use – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions driven by Quantum Computing, Drones as a Service, and enterprise SaaS, announces that its subsidiary company ZenaDrone has applied for a Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Part 137, crop sprayer“Agricultural Aircraft Operations Certification” to use its ZenaDrone 1000 drone for spraying including for agricultural applications such as spraying fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. The dual-use of the sprayer attached can also be used for wildfires as part of the company's plans to use drone swarms for commercial purposes.

“This certification is essential to establish our US precision agriculture operations where we plan to help agricultural producers and operators use drone solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact compared to traditional methods. This builds on our prior experience testing hemp farming applications in Ireland enabling us to pilot specific solutions including targeted pest control enabling US growers to improve yields and sustainability. We also see applications for wildfire management which is having such a devastating impact in California currently,” said CEO, Dr. Shaun Passley Ph.D.

ZenaDrone was previously granted an FAA exemption for visual line-of-sight commercial applications and data collection in October last year and has commenced aerial operations and testing at its facilities and testing site in Phoenix, Arizona.

An FAA Part 137 authorization is a certification that allows drone companies to operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for agricultural-related commercial activities, such as crop dusting, seeding, or pesticide application. Drone operators must meet criteria such as demonstrating the ability to conduct safe and effective operations, having properly certificated aircraft, and meeting specific knowledge, skills, and operational standards set by the FAA. The application process including FAA operational demonstrations and inspection can take several months.

The US agricultural drone market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in precision agriculture and the increasing need for efficiency in crop management. The market is valued at USD $2.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% and could reach $10.45 billion by 2030 according to Grand View Research . This growth is supported by the increased adoption of drones for field mapping, crop monitoring, spraying, and livestock management applications and is benefiting from government incentives as well as technological advancements in sensors, cameras, and data integration systems​.

US government studies have estimated the cost of wildfire devastation in the US could be in the range of $394 billion and $893 billion annually. This figure accounts for direct property damage, firefighting expenses, health impacts from wildfire smoke, income loss, tourism decline, and infrastructure damage. It also includes long-term environmental impacts such as watershed pollution and post-fire land rehabilitation. These estimates represent a growing trend driven by climate change, which has intensified the severity and frequency of wildfires across the country.

ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous multifunction drone offering stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, innovative software technology, sensors, AI, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial use. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) , a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced it has received order for 60 RedEdge-P Multispectral Sensors from an East Asian value-added reseller (VAR).

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“This sale marks another significant milestone in 2024 as the Company continues to secure larger quantity orders, in this case, the largest sensor order in our history. We remain dedicated to enhancing our product offerings and driving new revenue streams as AgEagle maintains its course in positioning for long-term shareholder value creation.”

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) recently announced that its PalladyneTM️ Pilot AI software platform has achieved a key developmental milestone with the successful first flight of a third-party small drone that demonstrated the ability to identify and prioritize terrestrial targets of interest and then interface with the drone's autopilot software to follow the prioritized target autonomously.

Palladyne AI had previously successfully demonstrated the Palladyne Pilot AI platform's ability to identify and prioritize targets on stationary nodes and with hovering drones. Last week's test flight was the first to successfully integrate with third-party autopilot software to autonomously control the drone's navigation while identifying, prioritizing, tracking, and following the desired target.

"Our first autonomous flight with Palladyne Pilot was able to track and follow a target, successfully demonstrating how powerful our AI platform can be by automating those functions where algorithms and machines excel, while still leaving ultimate control in the hands of humans," said Dr. Denis Garagic, co-founder and CTO, Palladyne AI. "Once we complete commercialization of Palladyne Pilot -- which we expect to happen by the end of the first quarter of 2025 -- small, economical drones will finally offer some of the same intelligence capabilities that larger, multi-million-dollar unmanned systems have had for years."

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) recently announced the launch of its latest product, the SafeAir Raptor. This latest and innovative safety system is specifically engineered for compatibility with Anzu Robotics' Raptor and Raptor T (thermal) drone models.

The SafeAir Raptor offers performance capabilities akin to ParaZero's acclaimed SafeAir Mavic 3 System, providing autonomous monitoring and real-time failure detection to ensure optimal safety during drone operations. Notably, the SafeAir Raptor complies with ASTM F3322-22 standards, making it eligible for operations over people in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) , a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, recently announced that its Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") business unit's Airobotics subsidiary has received a purchase order for its Iron Drone Raider from a major defense company. The order includes the integration and testing of new features required for defending from additional ground threats.

"The Iron Drone Raider is a high performing, modular platform with AI-driven navigation and operating capabilities tailored to the most demanding defense requirements," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Indeed, this versatility is allowing for expanded applications further expanding the potential market size for our Iron Drone platform. These new use cases meet an additional need identified by a governmental customer with the required performance and cost parameters. Securing this platform expansion highlights the exceptional talent and experience of our Airobotics team and the confidence our defense partners and customers have in Ondas."

