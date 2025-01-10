Animal Health Market Set To Reach USD 128.02 Billion, With A Healthy 8.13% CAGR Till Forecasts 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Health Market OverviewIncreasing pet ownership and advancements in livestock healthcare boost the animal health market. Animal Health Market report furnishes invaluable insights into market segments, drivers, challenges, prospects, regional dynamics, major players, growth strategies, prevailing trends, and hurdles influencing the industry's expansion.Animal Health Market share valued at USD 63.44 Billion in 2023. Global Animal Health industry is estimated to reach from USD 68.50 Billion in 2024 to USD 128.02 Billion by 2032, driving CAGR of 8.13% till the forecast (2024 - 2032).Preventive pet care and telemedicine solutions for veterinary consultations are emerging trends.Bayer AGVirbac SAZoetis, Inc.Hester Biosciences Ltd.Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Merck Animal HealthElanco (Eli Lilly and Company)Ceva Santé AnimaleAlvira Animal Health LimitedVetoquinol S.A.Boehringer Ingelheim GmbHZydus Animal HealthNorbrook Laboratories LimitedPhibro Animal Health CorporationDechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Norbrook Laboratories, IncAnimal Health Market Industry Outlook 2025 by Animal Type (Farm Animal, Companion Animal), by Product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Feed Additives), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Retail, E-Commerce), And By Region - Market Size, Growth Analysis and Trends Forecast 2032 Animal Health Market SegmentationAnimal Health Vaccines OutlookLive Attenuated VaccinesInactivated VaccinesToxoid VaccinesOther VaccinesAnimal Health Feed Additives OutlookAmino AcidsBindersVitaminsMineralsFeed AcidifiersOther Feed AdditivesAnimal Health Growth Promoter OutlookAcidifiersHormonal Growth promotersPrebiotics & ProbioticsFeed EnzymesPhytogenicsOther Growth PromotersOther PharmaceuticalsAnimal Health Animal Type OutlookFood-Producing AnimalsCattlePigsPoultrySheep & GoatsOther Food-Producing AnimalsCompanion AnimalsCatsDogsHorsesOther Companion AnimalsAnimal Health End-User OutlookVeterinary Hospitals & ClinicsAnimal FarmsHomecare.Key Inquiries Addressed in this Animal Health Market Report include:📈 What was the size of the Animal Health Market in 2025, and what is the projected value by 2034?📈 What is the present global market landscape for the Animal Health Market?📈 What strategies offer optimal opportunities for growth maximization in the business?📈 What recent trends are shaping the Animal Health Market?📈 How does the market share of Animal Health Market revenue, sales, and size vary across specific geographical regions?📈 Who are the prominent industry players in the Animal Health Market?📈 Which segment of the Animal Health Market is experiencing heightened demand?The Animal Health Market report also delves into the competitive landscape, key players, trade patterns, industry value chain, recent news, policies, and regulations. 