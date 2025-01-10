BTCS Launches Innovative Staker Protection Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the“Company”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, proudly announces the launch of its new Staker Protection Plan (“SPP”) , an innovative initiative designed to enhance stability and operational security for blockchain validators.

Introducing the Staker Protection Plan by BTCS

The SPP represents a transformative approach to supporting Ethereum validators with a comprehensive, four-pronged structure that includes:

: A strategic mechanism designed to increase and protect validator revenues through predictable payments. Validators gain stable income from pre-sold block space and up to 90% of execution layer reward profits, potentially increasing earnings by up to 4%.: Built-in adherence to regulatory standards such as OFAC compliance ensures a secure, legally compliant environment, enhancing validators' risk mitigation.: BTCS plans to offer pre-confirmations to provide users and dApps with early assurance that their transactions are likely to be included in upcoming blocks. By leveraging advanced MEV infrastructure, BTCS's system will signal probable transaction outcomes before final block confirmations, reducing wait times and the need for frequent re-submissions during periods of high congestion. This service aims to enhance the efficiency of order flow management for both dApps and searchers, promoting smoother transaction experiences and optimizing block space use.: Facilitates direct monetization of block space by enabling access for dApps and wallets, promoting greater revenue potential and network decentralization.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, commented:“The Staker Protection Plan launch underscores our commitment to empowering blockchain validators with innovative solutions. This initiative also sets the stage for revenue growth and improved margins, aligning with our strategic vision of sustainable and scalable success.”

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential results from revenue shield and potential increases in earnings, revenue growth and improved margins. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, customer adoption of the SPP and the expected increase in validator earnings, pre-confirmations getting adopted by the Ethereum ecosystem, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen – CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

