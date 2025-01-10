Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry And Ombudsman Sign 2025 Action Plan
Qabil Ashirov
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) have signed a joint
action plan for 2025, focusing on the protection of military
personnel's rights and the study of the human rights protection
Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Defense Ministry.
Service of the Defense Ministry.
The plan outlines the locations, times, and responsible
individuals for the events scheduled for the current year.
The plan includes a series of meetings and detailed discussions
on the protection of military personnel's rights and the study of
the human rights situation. These events will be held within the
Ministry's various forces, units, and military institutions,
including special educational institutions.
