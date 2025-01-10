عربي


Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry And Ombudsman Sign 2025 Action Plan


1/10/2025 7:05:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) have signed a joint action plan for 2025, focusing on the protection of military personnel's rights and the study of the human rights protection situation, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Defense Ministry.

The plan outlines the locations, times, and responsible individuals for the events scheduled for the current year.

The plan includes a series of meetings and detailed discussions on the protection of military personnel's rights and the study of the human rights situation. These events will be held within the Ministry's various forces, units, and military institutions, including special educational institutions.

AzerNews

