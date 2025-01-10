Ecuador VP Abad Accuses President Of Coup, Calls For OAS Intervention
Date
1/10/2025 6:16:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's Political landscape faces turmoil as Vice President Verónica Abad claims a coup d'état. She accuses President Daniel Noboa of blocking her from leading the country.
The controversy erupted on January 9, 2024, when Abad held a press conference in Quito. Abad asserts that Noboa has violated the constitution by preventing her from taking charge.
She argues that she should lead when Noboa campaigns for the 2025 elections. The vice president has called for international intervention in this matter. The Organization of American States (OAS ) received Abad's request to activate the Democratic Charter.
She seeks oversight of what she deems a severe situation. Abad also reports being denied access to her office, which is under police guard. President Noboa's actions have raised eyebrows in Ecuador's political circles.
He signed Executive Decree 500 on January 7, appointing Cinthya Gellibert as acting president. This decree took effect on January 9 at 5:00 PM and will last until January 12 at 4:59 PM.
The National Assembly has weighed in on the dispute. They suggest Noboa may be committing a serious infraction by not requesting leave for campaign activities. This adds another layer to the unfolding political drama.
Political Tensions in Ecuador
Abad's allegations highlight the tension between Ecuador's top leaders. She claims Noboa's actions threaten the country's democratic order. The vice president has urged electoral and constitutional bodies to review the president's decisions.
This power struggle unfolds as Ecuador gears up for its 2025 elections. Noboa's decision to focus on campaigning has sparked this constitutional debate. The coming days may prove crucial for Ecuado 's political stability.
As the situation develops, all eyes are on Ecuador's political institutions. Their response to this crisis will shape the country's democratic future. The international community watches closely as Ecuador navigates these turbulent political waters.
MENAFN10012025007421016031ID1109076151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.