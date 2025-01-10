Samir Sharifov Appointed Deputy Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov has been dismissed from his position as Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following an Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

By a subsequent Presidential Order, Sharifov has been appointed Deputy Prime of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The official order stated:

"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I decide: Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov shall be dismissed from the post of Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Minister Sharifov has been serving at this position since 18 April 2006.