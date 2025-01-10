Samir Sharifov Appointed Deputy Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan
Date
1/10/2025 5:06:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov has been dismissed from his position as
Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following an
Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews
reports.
By a subsequent Presidential Order, Sharifov has been appointed
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The official order stated:
"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the constitution of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, I decide: Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov shall be
dismissed from the post of Minister of Finance of the Republic of
Azerbaijan."
Minister Sharifov has been serving at this position since 18
April 2006.
