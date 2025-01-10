CES 2025 AAC Technologies Unveils Comprehensive Automotive Solutions, Paving The Way For Cabin Experience Evolution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Catering to the surging demand, AAC presents a ready-to-deploy portfolio of automotive product solutions that address the critical aspects of intelligent driving and cabin experiences. The company is committed to expanding its innovative product offerings to lead the industry. AAC has been steadily expanding in the automotive since 2019, largely driven by the growing adoption of its automotive solutions. These solutions are playing an important role in advancing the capabilities of intelligent cockpits.

AAC's Automotive Acoustic Solutions for Digital Cockpits

AAC Technologies has unveiled its cutting-edge digital cockpit solutions, showcasing a fusion of innovation in acoustics. AAC offers a holistic approach to audio system design, encompassing hardware, algorithms, and fine-tuning, all aimed at delivering a supremely immersive audio experience across various scenarios.

At CES, AAC set up a state-of-the-art 7.1.4 listening room, showcasing its self-developed advanced automotive audio algorithms such as Independent Sound Zones, NLC PRO (distortion suppression), Audio Track Separation, Virtual Surround (Plus), Virtual Venue, and 3D Chime. In collaboration with Premium Sound Solutions (PSS), a world-leading provider in acoustic components and sound systems, AAC has presented an array of top-tier offerings, including automotive speaker products and solutions, which garnered significant attention￼.

AAC also introduced the "Smart Audio Box," a joint creation with Smart that marks the industry's first all-scenario portable Hi-Fi speaker system designed for vehicles. Debuted on the Smart #5 model, this speaker system offers a unique audio experience, blending the boundaries between driving and the wild world of sound.

AAC's Automotive Haptic Seat Solutions

The automotive industry is now redefining the car as more than just a way to get around-it's becoming an extension of our living spaces. With this shift, expectations for the in-car experience are soaring, particularly when it comes to the haptic feedback and auditory elements of smart cockpits. At CES, AAC unveiled its groundbreaking haptic seat solution for vehicles, which fuses advanced haptic and acoustic technologies to create a more tranquil driving safety alert system , amp up entertainment with immersive sound, and even simulate engine sounds for an authentic driving feel, all while providing a space for relaxation and meditation. This innovation, a joint effort with Porsche China's Innovation Office as part of the Rhythm Space project, is set to redefine comfort and pleasure in the driving experience for all on board.

AAC's Automotive Sensing Solutions

AAC is leading the way in providing advanced sensing solutions and sensor technologies tailored for the automotive industry. AAC's automotive-grade MEMS microphones boast a compact design, exceptional signal clarity(SNR), minimal distortion(THD), and a consistent frequency response. They also excel in maintaining uniform sensitivity and phase alignment, which translates to enhanced voice services and reliability in both the cabin and exterior environments. This innovation significantly boosts the user experience in voice interactions across a range of applications.

In addition, AAC has unveiled a line of vehicular inertial products, highlighted by our trio of high-performing MEMS IMUs. These units are engineered for accuracy and stability, designed to meet the diverse demands of various applications. They play a pivotal role in ensuring precise vehicle positioning and safety during the critical phases of advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving, reinforcing our dedication to advancing automotive safety and interaction.

AAC's Automotive Image Recognition Solutions

In the ongoing quest for enhanced intelligent driving, ensuring safety and comfort has become a primary focus in the automotive industry. At this year's CES, AAC showcased its complete lineup of lenses and camera modules. This includes those for intelligent driving applications like ADAS and surround view, as well as those for intelligent cockpit features such as DMS and OMS. Furthermore, AAC presented an integrated cockpit monitoring system. Collectively, these innovations provide accurate data for machine vision, thereby enhancing safety and intelligent driving capabilities. AAC's solutions are designed to meet rigorous industry standards, including the EU's DDAW (Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning), E-NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme), and China's GB/T 41797-2022 "Performance Requirements and Test Methods for Driver Attention Monitoring Systems".

AAC has also expanded its product line with a variety of automotive motor solutions. For example, AAC's brushless motors, known for their quiet performance and adaptability, ensure a smooth and quiet experience for seat adjustments. AAC also offers linear control brake motors (EMB motors), linear control steering motors (RWA and HWA motors), and general EPS motors for advanced chassis applications, all of which have been tested and validated in multiple vehicle models. As the automotive industry advances towards higher levels of driving assistance, the adoption of linear control systems for chassis is becoming crucial. These motors use sensors to detect environmental information, replacing mechanical connections with electrical signals. This technology offers high precision, fast response times, compact designs, and lightweight construction, making it suitable for mass production. In scenarios such as highway driving, navigating narrow roads, and parking, these systems greatly enhance user comfort and meet the increasing demands for improved vehicle maneuverability and active safety.

Moving forward, AAC Technologies will continue to collaborate closely with automotive industry partners. By staying attuned to user preferences and driving technological advancements, AAC aims to lead the industry trend. The company's focus is on delivering an outstanding intelligent cockpit experience, making every drive a source of joy and immersive sensory pleasure.

